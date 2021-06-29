Mendenhall Middle School dominated the annual MathCounts competition for middle school students hosted last month by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD).
Forty-three students from the five Livermore middle schools participated in the grade-level competitions at Granada High School, with sixth grader Tanay Deka, seventh grader Issac Lee, and eighth grader Audrey Manley, all from Mendenhall, taking first place.
Mendenhall sixth graders Arshia Mittal, Anaya Menon, Matthew Parr, and Darrick Tran finished second through fifth, respectively, while Mendenhall seventh graders Charles Hertz and Brian Zhang finished second and third.
Hastin Chen, from Christensen Middle School, and Shrish Premkrishna, from East Avenue Middle School, took second and third among the eight graders to keep MathCounts from being a clean sweep for Mendenhall.
Video of the seventh and eighth grade “lightening rounds” and the awards presentation are available at www.facebook.com/LivermoreSchools/videos/837722136823550.