Mendenhall Middle School students Audrey Manley and Kylie Rose were finalists in the Junior Group Website category, finishing in the Top 10 last month in the 2021 National History Day competition.
Their project, “Ida Tarbell: Exposing the Injustices of the Standard Oil Company,” was a co-champion in the state National History Day competition held earlier this year.
States were each allowed to enter two projects per category in the national competition, where they were further evaluated by teachers and historians.
The theme for this year’s competition was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Two other projects by Mendenhall Middle School students also took first place honors in the state competition.
Alice Graham was a co-champion in the junior Historical Paper category for her essay on “The Yellow Fever Outbreak of 1793: How Miscommunication Spread Panic Faster Than Disease.”
Maleah Okamoto and Emily O’Hara were co-champions in the junior Group Performance category at the state level for "Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller: Communicating in Silence."
This was the first time that students from Mendenhall, which has participated in National History Day every year since 2006, finished first in state competition and advanced to the national finals.