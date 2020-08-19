Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 12:29 p.m. an evacuation order alert was issued through AC Alert, which disseminates communications with local residents. The order stated: "There is an evacuation order for all residents on Mines Road, South of Del Valle Road area due to approaching fire danger."
Instructions:
Prepare to evacuate your residence due to fire danger.
Severity: Severe - Significant threat to life or property
Urgency: Expected - Responsive action SHOULD be taken soon (within next hour)
Certainty: Observed - Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing
Category: FIRE: Fire suppression and rescue
Event Description: Wildfire
To sign up for text alerts visit: https://www.acgov.org/fire/