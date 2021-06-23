Alameda County — The move to end mining in a Tri-Valley lake became official this week.
Alameda County planning commissioners on Monday approved plans for restoring the Eliot Quarry, where more than a century of rock mining in the unincorporated area between Livermore and Pleasanton will eventually be turned into lakes surrounded by open fields and recreation trails.
The panel’s two 7-0 votes certified an environmental impact report and approved updates of 1987 reclamation plans to 2021 standards. Work will focus initially on the quarry's "Lake A" east of Isabel Avenue along Vineyard Avenue, where mining will no longer be allowed. Eventually, projects will begin to transfer Lake A and a second lake west of Isabel Avenue to the Zone 7 Water Agency, the Tri-Valley’s water provider.
In the works for about seven years, the latest plan and environmental impact report was updated to allay the concerns of neighbors and officials in surrounding cities. Neighbors north of Lake A had organized to oppose further mining, citing truck noise, dust and the possibility of the ground becoming unstable beneath their homes.
According to county staff reports, mining was stopped in Lake A in 2003. Despite repeated attempts by CEMEX to restart, community pressure and planning commission worries about geologic instability would not allow it. CEMEX backed off in 2017, but the move to end mining in Lake A did not become official until the county’s June 21 meeting.
Although mining will continue in parts of the Eliot Quarry property that has supplied sand and gravel for Bay Area construction projects since the late 1800s, the planning commission will now allow CEMEX to go forward with a long-planned reclamation project, starting with the most southern of the so-called Chain of Lakes.
The plan calls for realigning the Arroyo del Valle stream alongside the lake, restoring natural plants and habitats, and creating more than two miles of public trails along Vineyard Avenue. Pipes will be installed to carry groundwater from one lake to another west of Isabel Avenue for eventual use.
“All of this work we are hoping to have done in the next couple of years,” said Yasha Saber, managing Partner at Sacramento-based Compass Land Group, which consulted on CEMEX’s plan. “We truly believe we have a perfect plan. We think it’s better for your neighbors.”
Saber said the project will include the planting of native trees and shrubs, creating passages for fish, and reducing the amount of groundwater lost to San Francisco Bay by deepening the lake so it can hold more water. In years to come, when mining ends as its supply is depleted, other areas of the site will be backfilled to become open space.
As he presented the CEMEX plan to the commission, Saber said the years of planning and community outreach ultimately resulted in support for the project. He cited a number of organizations as backing the plans, including Associated Buildings and Contractors, California Water Service, Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Dublin San Ramon Services District, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, Peterson CAT, and the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce.
CEMEX wrote on its website that construction will occur during the day to avoid noise and light at night and will meet dust control rules, including the use of water trucks.
According to the planning commission’s reports, the Eliot Quarry is a “regionally important source of high-quality construction aggregate material that has contributed to the building and infrastructure needs of Alameda County and the San Francisco Bay region for over 100 years.” Its gravel and sand was used in the Bay Bridge, other infrastructure projects and homes and businesses.
CEMEX’s plan for Lake A will allow the company to use its other lakes and ponds to continue “meeting demand for aggregate construction materials and associated jobs in the region, while meeting reclamation objectives,” the commission’s report said. It further stated that “aggregate construction materials are essential to modern society, both to maintain existing infrastructure and to provide for new construction.”
The report said that California projects that the South San Francisco Bay Production Consumption Region, which includes Alameda County, has only 38% of permitted aggregate supply remaining to meet a projected 50-year demand of 1.3 billion tons.
Although Planning Commissioners Andy Kelley, Jim Goff and Marc Crawford voted to approve the reclamation project, they questioned why the public will be kept from the water by a fence. A project attorney told them that public access to the lake would eventually be a decision for Zone 7 district officials, and that the fence was needed for safety as CEMEX continues to mine other areas of its property.
“It will be beautiful to at least walk near the water or dip a toe in it,” Kelley said.