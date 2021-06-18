Cherry Quintero lost her husband in 2019, leaving her a widow with three children and an uncertain future. For the Dublin resident, the emotional and financial challenges facing her seemed overwhelming.
“I was having a very hard time and didn’t know what to do,” said Quintero. “We didn’t know if we needed to sell our house ... we had already moved out and were in an apartment. I reached out to (Missing Man Ministries), and David came by with other men who came and packed us up and moved us back to the house, changed out our garage door and helped with plumbing and electrical issues. They have been an incredible blessing to all of us.”
The group’s volunteer staff of skilled laborers and professionals provide transitional assistance to widows and orphans in the form of home maintenance, financial planning, grief counseling and emergency support. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Missing Man continues to lift up those in need through a ministry of compassion and hope.
For President David Doyle, the calling to help is purely personal.
Both Doyle and his wife, Anita, lost their fathers at a young age and experienced firsthand the struggles of a single mother trying to raise her children alone.
In 2013, the Doyles discovered Missing Man Ministries through a church group and knew they had found their home.
“This very much feels like a full-circle thing,” said Doyle of his work with the organization. “I would never in a million years have known this was my path, and certainly, I would never wish (the loss of a father) on anyone, but I am honored and humbled to be in this group.”
Over the years, Missing Man Ministries has helped hundreds of families get back on their feet thanks to the generosity of local volunteers and a network of donors. The group is continuing to work on expanding outreach and growing its base through fundraisers and grants, monthly newsletters and updates to their website.
“No one on the board gets paid. We all have full time jobs,” said Doyle. “No one is driving around in a Lamborghini or flying on a corporate jet. Everyone is just committed to helping, and 100% of all our donations go directly into the service of helping others.”
And the need continues to be constant, Doyle said.
“Whether it be a client who needs their trees trimmed, plumbing fixed or some emotional support, we do our best,” he added.
For those like Quintero, the blessings of the ministry have been many.
“They helped us through a really difficult time,” she said. “And since they have helped me, I realized I could help people too, and now I volunteer and help out families in need anyway I can. My children help too. It’s our way of paying it forward for someone else.”
For additional information or to donate or volunteer, visit www.missingmanministries.org, or call 925-399-5473.