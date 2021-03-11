UC Santa Cruz student Atharva Chinchwadkar, who had been missing from his Fremont home for a week, was found on Feb. 27 in Sunol, the apparent victim of a fatal automobile accident.
Chinchwadkar, 19, was last seen alive by his parents, Sachin and Yashashree Chinchwadkar, on Feb. 21 at about 6 p.m. He left the house after telling them he was going out to buy pet food. He did not return home.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, Chinchwadkar was found deceased inside an overturned vehicle on the morning of Feb. 27, in an unincorporated area of Alameda County near Sunol and Fremont. The report also said CHP received a call of an overturned vehicle off the roadway on Calaveras Road west of Welch Creek from a bicyclist who had stopped there and observed a gray Toyota Camry upside down, approximately 100 feet into a canyon.
Alameda County Fire Department firefighters recovered the vehicle and confirmed the driver had been reported missing out of Fremont on Feb. 21. There were no skid marks where the vehicle left the roadway. No additional details, including how long Chinchwadkar was in the car before he was found or whether other vehicles were involved, CHP released.
On social media, tributes poured in for the young man.
“The past few days for us have been a horrible nightmare, as you can imagine,” said his parents in a public Facebook post. “We hope and pray that no one's child has to meet a fate as our extremely brave Atharva did. We also pray that no family has to ever face such day in their lives. That said, we seek comfort in knowing that our Atharva is now home with the Lord, resting in peace. He may have lived a short life, but it was full of life! He touched so many hearts and, even in his end, brought the whole community together in a way only a very special soul can. Our hearts are overflowing with pride of our son. With that, we want to extend our gratitude to the entire community, friends and family who came together in such a way searching for our son, helping in a way we had not imagined. We are overwhelmed with your love and support and will always be thankful.”
College officials also expressed their sadness in a statement released on March 2.
“We are saddened to write to you with news of Atharva Chinchwadkar, an Oakes student, who was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 21,” said Dr. Marcia Ochoa, provost, Oakes College. “It is now known that Atharva passed away in an automobile accident. Atharva began at UC Santa Cruz in the fall of 2019, and he was a junior studying biomolecular engineering and bioinformatics, B.S. We mourn the loss of this treasured member of our Oakes community, and extend our condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones.”
His parents said Atharva's life was a free-spirited one.
“He did everything with so much conviction and love,” they said. “It gives us hope to see that he touched his friends lives with such amazing characteristics and that they take inspiration from his life. Atharva, son, you were the light of our lives and will always be. You will beat in our hearts with every heartbeat. You live in us. No one can take you away from our hearts. We love you unconditionally and hold you dearly in our hearts forever.”