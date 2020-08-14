Regina Molitoris of Livermore was recently elected president of the Venturing Officers Association (VOA) in the newly consolidated Boy Scouts of America Golden Gate Area Council.
This council was just incorporated this summer and consists of 14 scouting districts from the Bay Area, extending north to Lake County.
Molitoris is the first VOA president to serve under the new council. She has experience as the Twin Valley District VOA president and as the president of Venturing Crew 942, chartered by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore.
She is entering her junior year at Granada High School and is the daughter of Dr. John Molitoris and Dr. Lesia Machicao-Molitoris. She is presently working toward the rank of Pathfinder in Venturing BSA.
As Venturing is a youth-led BSA Program, a youth leadership structure at the district, council and national levels is essential to provide input and a voice at these levels of scouting. Venturing Officers’ Associations provide opportunities for adventure, leadership, personal growth and service. They serve to model best practices in programming for local crews and to provide a program resource for Venturers and Advisors throughout the VOA’s area of operation.
As the BSA is chartered by the U.S., Venturing is one of the programs that is briefed annually to the president and congress by youth leaders and representatives.
As VOA president for the Golden Gate Area Council, Molitoris has the task of promoting Venturing and growing it in a new council that is one of the largest in the country. She also has to deal with the impact of COVID-19.
“This will be a challenging year for Venturing,” said Regina. “Our communities have taken a really hard hit because of COVID-19, and there is much we can do. However, Venturing also needs to be fun and exciting! We need to set our direction and plan well, initiating a solid virtual program for now that transitions to a real program once things get back to normal. It looks like a long way off, but things will get back to normal, and we can once again do real Venturing!”
Those interested in joining any level of BSA Scouting are encouraged to contact GGAC Twin Valley District Executive Matt Lindberg at matt.lindberg@scouting.org. Those interested in BSA Venturing can contact Regina Molitoris at rim33@stanford.edu.