Livermore-based Monarch Tractor introduced its first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor last week at Wente Vineyards.
“We are thrilled to announce the ahead-of-schedule deployment of the first Monarch Tractor,” said CEO Praveen Penmetsa. “Our tractor has undergone strenuous real-world testing and is now ready to get to work and deliver on the promise of a more sustainable and efficient farming operation.”
Monarch was formed in December 2019 by Motivo Engineering in Fremont to market the company’s patented next-generation tractor, initially developed with funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Wente Vineyards in Livermore partnered with Monarch during beta testing to evaluate the tractor’s real-life performance.
“We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of the Monarch Tractor in our vineyards,” said Niki Wente, with Wente Vineyards. “Monarch Tractor represents the future of tractors and to be the first customer deployment is especially exciting as we kick off this new era of sustainable farming.”
Monarch also received funding from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
CARB’s Farming Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) program is part of the broader California Climate Investments, which uses cap-and-trade revenues to fund advanced technology demonstration projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Monarch Tractor combines electrification, automation, machine learning, and data analysis.