Monith Ilavarasan recently announced his campaign for Pleasanton mayor. He will run on a platform that supports affordable housing, small businesses, and police and mental health professionals.
The campaign further seeks to bring a more youthful and diverse energy to local Pleasanton politics. As someone who has experienced Pleasanton’s schools, parks and community services firsthand, Ilavarasan said he intends to build upon the services and opportunities that make his city proud.
“Throughout the years, our community has come to include people of many different ethnicities, ages and ideals,” he said. “A driving factor for my desire to run is to make our local representation more reflective of the diversity we have come to love in Pleasanton. I believe we can preserve what makes Pleasanton strong, while aiming toward the future.”
As the son of immigrants, Ilavarasan witnessed his parents working incredibly hard to provide their children with opportunities. Their sacrifices allowed him to pursue his dreams of working in tech and startups throughout San Francisco. He started his career at the gaming company Zynga, then moved onto employment at startups related to ed-tech and travel. Throughout his career, he managed the ideation and shipment of a variety of software products throughout their life cycle.
Ilavarasan has been interested in politics from a young age, competing at the state level on the Comp Civics team at Amador Valley High School. Through his college and work life, he was involved with volunteer groups centered around education such as Boost! West Oakland and other after school programs throughout the SF-Bay Area.
Ilavarasan’s campaign seeks to ensure that Pleasanton continues to maintain its first in class services, while becoming more socially and economically inclusive. He stated that accomplishing this includes preserving Pleasanton’s small town feel, and at the same time, pushing for more accessible housing near transportation centers; providing strong support to local businesses through low-interest loans and commercial rent forgiveness; expanding police services to include mental health and social work responders; strengthening local immigration outreach and services; and supporting the school district to make reopening a reality.
While Ilavarasan acknowledged the school district has its own governing body, he noted the council and mayor have a responsibility to partner with the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees on both strategy and funding measures.
“In addition to the school board, many people look to the mayor for guidance and leadership in regard to the direction of our schools,” he said. “As mayor, I look to partner with the school board and express strong public support ... while leveraging my own voter/volunteer list to enact any funding measures necessary to make reopening a possibility.”
