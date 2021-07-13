A group of Livermore mothers and their teenage sons have formed a local chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL).
YMSL is a national nonprofit program, founded in 2005, that encourages mothers and sons to volunteer in the community during their four years of high school. There are currently more than 100 chapters in 15 states, with a combined membership of 10,400 mothers and 11,500 sons.
"I am starting a new chapter because I strongly believe in giving back and helping my community and beyond,” said Livermore chapter president Heather Druba. “Introducing my boys to [serving] our community will continue to help them grow as individuals and I believe the special connection we share while helping the community will make our bond even stronger.”
For more information, go to https://ymsl.org.