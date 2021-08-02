One of the principal Steves at 3 Steves Winery, Steve Burman, has moved back to the East Coast with his wife, Kim and sons.
Burman is well-known in the Livermore winemaking community as someone who takes wine quality as seriously as he takes treating people right and showing them a good time.
“Burman’s leaving is definitely a big loss to Livermore; he is such a team player in the community,” Larry Dino of Cuda Ridge Winery said.
Burman, a native of Philadelphia, moved to the Bay Area in 1994, where he worked as an executive at Ford Motor Company, while simultaneously embarking on his MBA at Stanford University.
“It was a great setup. Ford paid for school, housing and living expenses, but like a typical East Coaster, I totally bashed California,” Burman recalled. “$400,000 for a home? And the traffic! It took a number of years to beat the East Coast out of me.”
Ultimately, California introduced him to the world of wine. By 2006, Burman was involved in a winemaking project in Livermore, working at Tenuta Vineyards with a group of people who had either given up their previous careers or would eventually do so in pursuit of their newfound passion. Burman followed suit and quit corporate life in 2008.
In the spring of 2013, the 3 Steves — Burman, Steve Melander and Steve Zigante — took over the Red Feather facility at the top of Greenville Road, remodeled it and opened in July. Instantly, it became the go-to place. The Steves and their quickly growing staff built not just a winery, but a brand of camaraderie that drew people to the winery in droves. He and winemaker Darin Winton of Cellar 13, spent hours perfecting their pizza craft, and the lunchtime gatherings with neighboring winemakers will long be remembered.
For Burman, it’s been the realization of a dream to not only make wine, but to have it recognized. In 2014, the 3 Steves won Best Red of Show at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for their 2011 Cienega Zinfandel.
Burman said he is going to miss the area deeply, but added that the move was necessary as his wife deals with some health challenges.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.
All things in life go in cycles. He’ll soon be making wine or pizza (or both) in Delaware. You can count on it.