When Livermore City Councilwoman Trish Munro heard about the removal of a sweater from this year’s tree sweater festival, she felt compelled to speak out.
The creator of the sweater knitted a raised clenched fist symbol of the BLM movement above the rainbow flag, the symbol of the LGBTQ movement, with the phrase, “Love is Love in Livermore.”
When the fabric artist returned to show her child to see the sweater displayed near Lizzy Fountain, it was gone. No other tree sweaters had been removed. Munro does not believe it was an isolated incident. She penned a letter to the community condemning the theft.
“How does a mother explain to her child that her act of love had been removed by an act of hate?” she asked. :How do we, as a city, respond to this act?”
Munro was told the artist asked to remain anonymous.
“No one should feel that way,” Munro said in an interview. “It’s not OK.”
Munro’s own path to elected office started in 2016, when the Hanukkah menorah in Bankhead Plaza was defaced on the sixth night of the eight-day Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights. Vandals placed on the menorah a crown of thorns fashioned from barbed wire and draped a white sheet to represent a hood. The incident came amid a rise in bullying and religious and racially motivated crimes that started in 2015.
Munro, who is Jewish, said the act of antisemitism made her feel unwelcome in her own community.
“In the following months, I heard Muslim, Latina, and Black students recounting stories of hateful words and actions directed at them,” Munro wrote in her letter to the community.
Rather than retreat, she made a conscious decision to outwardly display her Jewish identity by wearing a yarmulke, and she pledged to call out bigotry when she saw it. Over the course of the next few years, Munro, who received a Ph.D. in sociology from UC Berkeley, reflected on how she could use her experience and knowledge to help fight for a better world and came to the decision to run for elected office.
She was elected to the council in 2018 and currently serves on the subcommittee on homelessness and newly formed equity and inclusion subcommittee.
“What can I do?” she asked in the conclusion to her letter. “If I were a knitter, I would knit a sweater for a tree in my front yard. I’m not. But I can take the picture of the tree sweater and post it on social media. I can make a sign from the picture and place it outside my house. What can you do?”