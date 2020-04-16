The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded with the Alameda County Fire Department and the Livermore Police Department to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of Murrieta Boulevard in Livermore on the morning of April 11.
Fire personnel arrived on the scene of a two-story townhouse complex and found a second-story townhouse with a heavy fire threatening the adjacent units. Firefighters worked to evacuate the building and extinguish the fire. All residents were able to get out of the building safely, however, one dog did perish in the flames.
This fire went to two alarms before firefighters brought it under control. The fire left two townhomes heavily damaged and two others with moderate damage, mostly due to smoke and water. Ten residents were displaced including eight adults and two children.
The American Red Cross is working with the residents and fire officials to provide shelter for those displaced. Firefighters remained at the scene on the morning of the event, looking for hotspots. The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. An early estimate of the damage is $450,000 to the four impacted units.