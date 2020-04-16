The shelter-in-place orders have forced Museum on Main to cancel several Ed Kinney Series performances in which actors depict historical characters.
Canceled programs are John C Fremont on April 15, Che Guevara on May 26, and Thomas Edison on June 9.
Also canceled is a discussion set for April 25 with Erkin Sidick, a NASA expert on researching high-tech lenses. In the mid-1990s, Sidick worked at Sandia Lab in Livermore. As a Uyghur, a Chinese Muslim who was born in China 61 years ago, he has been working for the cause of Uyghur freedom rights in China.