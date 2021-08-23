The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will display the work of local street photographer Tao Guan now through Oct. 15.
The exhibit will feature more than 40 images of Pleasanton and its residents, along with other examples of Guan’s work.
A self-taught photographer, Guan has been capturing images of the Pleasanton community since he moved to town in 2014. Many of the images featured in the exhibit were taken at Pleasanton’s weekly farmer’s market.
In 2018, Guan published “The Pleasanton Ones,” a collection of his images.
The museum, at 603 Main St. Is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.