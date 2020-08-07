The Niles Canyon Railway, a living-history museum that offers rides between Sunol and Fremont, has purchased and plans to restore the Southern Pacific #1744, a steam locomotive built in 1901 used for Central Valley railway excursions as late as 1957.
Many parts of the disassembled locomotive, including the tender, have already been moved from Colorado to the museum. However, the last two pieces, the frame and boiler, still need to be recovered.
With the museum currently shutdown because of COVID-19 restrictions – and no revenues from Sunday train rides, educational program or gift shop sales – the nonprofit Pacific Locomotive Association, which operates the museum, is now seeking community support in raising the $30,000 need to bring back the frame and boiler.
To donate, or for more information, go to www.ncry.org. The restoration is expected to take five years.