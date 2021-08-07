PLS - MOM Mishler - Doug Mishler as Jacques Cousteau.jpg

Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau in two virtual appearances at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The appearances, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., are part of the museum’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series, which is being presented virtually this year on the Big Marker webinar platform.

Cousteau was a French naval officer, ocean explorer, and co-inventor of the Aqua-Lung who brought marine biology to the masses through his many TV specials.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for seniors and students; $10 for museum members) and available on the museum’s website, www.museumonmain.org, or by calling 925-462-2766.

Links to the performances will be sent to ticket holders by email.

