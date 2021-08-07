Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will portray famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau in two virtual appearances at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The appearances, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., are part of the museum’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series, which is being presented virtually this year on the Big Marker webinar platform.
Cousteau was a French naval officer, ocean explorer, and co-inventor of the Aqua-Lung who brought marine biology to the masses through his many TV specials.
Tickets are $20 ($15 for seniors and students; $10 for museum members) and available on the museum’s website, www.museumonmain.org, or by calling 925-462-2766.
Links to the performances will be sent to ticket holders by email.