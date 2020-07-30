A push to make history by buying the N3 Cattle Company Ranch and turning it into one of the largest parks in the state could soon be closer to its goal.
The Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee granted conditional approval to contribute up to $5 million toward the purchase price of the 50,000-acre N3 Ranch headquartered near Lake Del Valle. Since the ranch went on the market for $72 million last July, a coalition of conservation nonprofits, state and local government agencies formed in order to preserve the land.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Livermore Vice Mayor Bob Woerner, a voting member on the committee. “Hopefully, the open space committee can contribute a significant amount that makes the deal go through. But we are not at the moment contributing so much of our assets that we deplete them to the point that we can’t execute on any of our other priorities.”
The four-member panel is composed of representatives from Alameda County, Livermore, Pleasanton and the Sierra Club. In addition to the commitment of up to $5 million, the open space committee voted at a special meeting July 24 to delegate authority to Shawn Wilson, the chair of the committee, to join the coalition and negotiate on its behalf. Wilson is District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty’s chief of staff and would be authorized to spend up to $200,000 in upfront costs related to negotiations and due diligence.
The original allocation request to the committee was for $7 to $12 million. Woerner said trimming the number to $5 million would preserve funding for other open space priorities closer to the Tri-Valley.
The committee also linked its pledge on being able to acquire part of the 3,100-acre Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area and part of Cedar Mountain in the hills southeast of Livermore. Woerner stated that the sum value of preserving wildlife habitat in all three areas is “greater than the sum of its parts.”
“We wanted this to be a package deal,” said Dick Schneider, the Sierra Club’s representative on the open space committee.
Schneider noted the areas, which contain some special status plants, have long been a priority for the committee as they are vital for protecting the Diablo Range.
The recommendations are subject to final approval by the Board of Supervisors and Livermore City Council.
The Altamont Open Space Committee makes recommendations on acquisitions of permanent conservation easements in eastern Alameda County. More than $1 million in fees are collected each year, and the current balance is about $16 million. The open space funding is the result of a 1999 legal settlement related to the expansion of the Altamont Landfill.
Negotiations for the purchase and sale of the N3 Ranch are now underway between the ranch’s owners and The Nature Conservancy in partnership with The Trust for Public Land. The conservation groups have reportedly raised $30 million of the purchase price. California has pledged $5 million.
N3 has been privately operated as a cattle ranch for 86 years. It was started in the 1930s by Clara Vickers Naftzger and expanded later by her son, Roy Natfzger Jr. It’s now owned by his daughters who live in Southern California.
At 80 square miles, the ranch spans four counties — Alameda, Santa Clara, San Joaquin and Stanislaus. It is considered a high value for conservation with its pristine watersheds, rich native biological diversity, wildlife habitat and significant potential for recreation. Among the concepts floated for its use would be converting the ranch’s 14 cabin sites into a hut-to-hut experience, which entails hiking from one cabin to the next — similar to destinations in Yosemite’s High Sierra Camps. It’s all within an hour’s drive of more than 7 million people.
The coalition has been guarded about releasing information related to the potential land deal out of concern the information will harm or derail negotiations. The participants of the coalition and how much each is willing to contribute have not been disclosed.
About 20,000 acres of the ranch are located in Santa Clara County and almost 17,000 in Alameda County. It is unclear whether public agencies in Santa Clara are also participating.
The land also includes watersheds that feed Lake Del Valle, Calaveras Reservoir, and Alameda Creek. Alameda County Water District has shown interest in participating in the purchase and has discussed details with its Board of Directors in a closed session meeting. But the extent of its participation, if any, has not been shared publicly.
The effort to preserve N3 as a park drew significant publicity in January after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed $20 million to the California Natural Resources Agency to acquire parkland. The budget did not mention N3. However, the appropriation immediately followed requests by Bay Area legislators to include the $20 million in funding to help purchase the ranch.
The massive land offering was seen as a rare opportunity, and the money was urgently needed to compete with other potential buyers from around the world. Around the same time, it was announced The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land had raised $30 million of the purchase price.
After the coronavirus pandemic tore a multibillion dollar hole in California’s budget, the governor’s revised budget in May slashed the previous $20 million commitment to $5 million, but signaled the state will continue to work with conservation groups to secure land and design a vision and operations for the new park.
Meanwhile, the sellers reduced the listed price by just $4 million. As of July 30, the ranch was still listed on California Outdoor Property’s website with an asking price of $68