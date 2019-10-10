All former Department of Energy and atomic workers are invited to attend the National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners. This celebration serves to honor the memory, legacy, and contribution of all nuclear weapons workers.
The National Day of Remembrance Celebration is free to all former atomic workers and their family members. It will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Retzlaff Vineyards, 1356 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore. RSVPs are required for this event. Call Nuclear Care Partners at 925-453-3803.
The celebration will feature: a flag ceremony, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, moment of silence, Pinning Ceremony, catered barbecue from Simple Elegance, raffle prizes, and entertainment by Michael Zampiceni.
“We look forward to hosting this celebration each year,” said Laura Welsh, community outreach manager at Nuclear Care Partners. “The National Day of Remembrance is our pinnacle event which allows us to bring together former workers to honor them for their service and sacrifice to our country, and to remember those who have passed on due to illnesses suffered from workplace exposure so many years ago.”
In 2009, the U.S. Senate established October 30th as the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers. The National Day of Remembrance is an honorary holiday that recognizes the countless men and women who tirelessly served our nation by building and maintaining our nuclear weapons complex during the Cold War. Every year around this honorary day, Nuclear Care Partners hosts events across the country to recognize former atomic workers and to honor the work they did that helped provide the freedoms we enjoy today.
