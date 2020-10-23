On Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district attorney’s office will participate in the 19th Drug Take Back Day.
This is an opportunity for the community to properly and safely dispose of any narcotics, prescription medications, vaping devises and cartridges and over the counter medications. Pet medications will also be accepted. The office will also offer education on prevention of potential drug abuse and overdosing, and the proper disposal of medications.
Safe disposal of over-the-counter and prescription medication is vital to prevent the misuse of these substances, and to end the harmful environmental impacts of disposing of them in landfill or through our water system.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. Face coverings must be worn at all sites by anyone dropping off medications as well as by those staffing the sites. All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to in order to maintain a minimum of six feet between individuals.
“Please look through your cabinets and drawers for expired or unused medications or vaping products” says District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. “The safe disposal of these drugs serves an important public safety and public health need. Safe disposal reduces the chance that the medications will be misused or abused and ensures that they won’t be disposed of in a way that is harmful to the environment.”
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. To participate, visit Alameda Hall of Justice, 2233 Shoreline Dr., Alameda, California, 94501; Alameda County Family Justice Center, 470 27th Street, Oakland, California, 94612; East County Hall of Justice, 5151 Gleason Dr., Dublin, California, 94568; or Fremont Hall of Justice, 39439 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, California, 94538.