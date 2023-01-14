The Amador Valley boys’ basketball team defeated Sequoia High School 51-31 on Jan. 5 and Pitman High School 50-47 on Jan. 6. The Dons ended their preseason on a high note as they won two straight games.
The Dons started off the week defeating the Sequoia High School Ravens. Amador’s offense came alive in the first half and they didn’t look back.
Amador had a quick turnaround and faced Pitman High School the very next day. Pitman came into Friday’s matchup having lost only three games on the season.
The game went back and forth throughout, but the Dons pulled away in the second half. Despite the Pride shooting over 50% from the field, Amador forced 14 turnovers which they converted into points.
The Dons wrap up their preseason with a 9-6 record. The Dons had notable wins over James Logan, Berkeley and Heritage.
Amador will next face De La Salle High School on Jan. 13 at home.