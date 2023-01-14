LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley boys’ basketball team defeated Sequoia High School 51-31 on Jan. 5 and Pitman High School 50-47 on Jan. 6. The Dons ended their preseason on a high note as they won two straight games.

The Dons started off the week defeating the Sequoia High School Ravens. Amador’s offense came alive in the first half and they didn’t look back.