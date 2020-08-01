Dr. Nicholas Moss, recently named interim public health officer for Alameda County, is Supervisor Nate Miley’s guest on a new episode of “Supervisor’s Report with Nate Miley” on Tri-Valley Community Television.
The broadcast can be seen on Comcast Channel 30, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and may also be viewed on the community TV station’s website at tv30.org.
Moss was named interim health officer by the Board of Supervisors earlier this month after former interim Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan resigned to become deputy director for the Center for Infectious Diseases at the California Department of Public Health. Pan was also appointed California state epidemiologist by Gov. Newsom.
Moss joined the Alameda County Health Department in 2013 and had served as deputy health officer and acting director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention since early this year.
Among the topics discussed on “Supervisor’s Report” are where COVID-19 cases are currently surging, the potential opening of schools, coronavirus testing and tracing, and the importance of face masks and social distancing.
Miley’s county supervisor’s district encompasses Pleasanton and the surrounding unincorporated areas. Broadcast dates and times are available at the TV30 website @tv30.org.