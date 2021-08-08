An electronics repair shop, uBreakiFix, has open in the Shops in Waterford, 4460 Tassajara Road, in Dublin.
The shop specializes in fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers, and drones.
The uBreakiFix franchise started in Orlando, Florida, in 2009, after co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped his own smartphone, shattering its display. It was acquired by Asurion, which provides protection plans and repair services for electronic devices, in 2019.
There are now nearly 700 uBreakiFix locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Dublin store is owned by Akash Sawhney, Tarun Tandon, and Anu Tandon, who also own a uBreakiFix franchise in Union City.