The three cities of the Tri-Valley recently welcomed new mayors and councilmembers.
Livermore transitioned to its new elected officials Monday, Dec. 14, while the neighboring cities of Pleasanton and Dublin planned at press time to hold ceremonies Dec. 15.
Livermore’s new mayor, Bob Woerner, and incoming District 3 councilmember, Brittni Kiick, replaced the outgoing Mayor John Marchand and Councilmember Bob Coomber. Marchand termed out this year, but Coomber did not seek reelection.
Sen. Steve Glazer visited the virtual meeting to commend the outgoing leaders for jobs well done. He pointed out Marchand’s decades’ worth of public service in various capacities.
“You’ve done so many things to improve the quality of life in Livermore; I could go on and on,” Glazer said. “I sincerely appreciate your service, your leadership; you live and breathe public service, and it shows in all you have done …”
Glazer further recognized Coomber for his work on the council, along with his service to the East Bay Regional Park District.
Alameda County District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty also attended to read the proclamations for departing councilmembers. On the same evening, Marchand published a farewell letter to the community on the city website. To read his full letter, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Farewell.
“I will miss the hugs and the handshakes that are typically associated with goodbyes and the opportunity to personally thank each one of the people with whom I have worked so closely over the last 15 years on the council while serving this community,” Marchand wrote. “I have deeply appreciated the great relationships that have been built with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Innovation Tri-Valley, LARPD, LVJUSD, Las Positas College, our amazing arts community, our non-profit partners, the entire city staff, the other elected officials and all of the great people with whom I was privileged to work.”
Following the election, one Livermore council seat remains unfilled. At press time, the proposed city council recruitment timeline was scheduled to open Wednesday, Dec. 16. It will close Jan. 1, with a special meeting for interviews to follow Jan. 18 and a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 25.
Pleasanton plans to welcome Karla Brown into the mayoral seat vacated by Jerry Thorne, along with councilmembers Jack Balch and Valerie Arkin on Tuesday this week.
On the same night, Dublin was scheduled to hold its swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-elect Melissa Hernandez and councilmembers Sherry Hu and Michael McCorriston.