Emily Wu, Managing Director for First Republic Bank’s East Bay Business Group, was recently elected to the Board of Directors for the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF).
Wu, an Orinda resident, is an avid supporter of Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) programs and education in general. She has more than 24 years of experience in banking including 13 years with First Republic Bank, where she focuses on business and private banking and financial planning.
“I am delighted to join the board of directors of the Livermore Lab Foundation,” said Wu. “One of the roles of Foundation – to open the doors for the next generation of scientists and engineers, is near and dear to my heart. I am equally impressed with the Foundation’s research initiatives and partnerships designed to support Lawrence Livermore National Lab’s role in addressing our nation’s critical issues and providing state of the art science and technology in a myriad of fields.”
“Emily Wu is a wonderful addition to Livermore Lab Foundation's board of directors,” said Dona Crawford, board chair. “Her financial expertise, insight and broad knowledge of the greater East Bay area and her passion for STEM education will help our organization execute our 2021 vision. We’re honored to have her on the board.”
In addition to LLF, Wu serves on the Board and the Development and Audit committees at A Better Way based in Berkeley. She is a Board member and Finance committee member of East Bay Asian Youth Center based in Oakland, and recently served as Treasurer of Walnut Creek’s Tuesday Forum. Prior to joining First Republic Bank she served in leadership positions at Greater Bay Bank and Union Bank. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Wu moved from Hong Kong to the Bay Area in 1995 and has since been consistently engaged in and supportive of our local communities.
Founded in 2016, the Livermore Lab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing fundamental science and research initiatives, STEM programs
and fellowships at Lawrence Livermore National
Laboratory.
In 2020, one such student program included Girls Who Code – Big, a virtual immersion computational science opportunity for local high school students. In addition to robust programs in STEM fields, LLF’s educational focus will expand in 2021 with new academic partnerships and undergraduate/graduate fellowship opportunities. Two of LLF’s top research initiatives include multi-modal computational studies to assist in the identification of biomarkers for those afflicted with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and in advancing California’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
For more information on the Livermore Lab Foundation, visit www.livermorelabfoundation.org.