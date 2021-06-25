The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Trustees welcomed two new staff members to the school community during its regular June 10 district meeting.
Gerado Guzman-Rico, the former vice principal at Valley View Elementary will be taking the reins as principal of Valley View when the new school year begins. Guzman-Rico, a resident of Stockton, received his BA degree in liberal arts and sciences from California State University, Stanislaus, where he also received a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration. Rico holds a second master’s degree from California State University, Sacramento in Spanish literature and linguistics.
“I would like to thank the board,” said Guzman-Rico during the meeting. “It is exciting to begin my new venture here at Valley View and look forward to this wonderful, wonderful opportunity.”
Guzman-Rico replaces Soraya Villansenor who has taken a position in the district office as the coordinator of equity and access.
Russell Campisi is the new principal of Harvest Park Middle School. Campisi is the former assistant principal at Oakland Technical High School and comes to the new job with enthusiasm.
“Thank you so much for the opportunity,” said Campisi. “I look forward to collaborating with all of you and will work to make sure our students are safe and joyful when they come to school each day.”
Campisi replaces outgoing Principal Terry Brenner.
High School Upgrades
The board unanimously approved three new restoration projects for Amador and Foothill high schools. As part of ongoing improvements to the turf fields at the two high schools, the district has entered into an agreement with Westside Landscape and Concrete for restoration at Amador Valley High School for $119,819.11 and at Foothill High School for $97,481.45. Improvements to Hart and Harvest Park middle schools, as well as Hearst and Vintage Hills elementary schools, will be reviewed at a future date.
Painting and surface repairs at Foothill High School will soon be underway with the board approving a contract with Selway Construction for painting projects across the campus for a total of $249,700. The site was chosen as a priority in order to accompany the construction of the new classrooms, which will replace the portables.
Various Projects
The city and school district recently inspected three middle school gyms and created an action list for needed repairs and upgrades. The board addressed a variety of plumbing issues across the district, specifically dealing with the constant breakage of underground water pipes; mold issues at two schools; and the need to renovate Donlon Elementary’s administration building, which was damaged by flooding.
The board also approved the construction of a play yard on the preschool day program site at Harvest Park Middle School. The yard will accommodate students with disabilities. The project will cost $693,554 and will be paid for with a combination of funds from a grant, monies from Measure I1 and Fund 40 capital improvements.
For additional information, visit www.pleasantonusd.net.