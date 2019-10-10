The former Denny’s on Owens Drive has sat vacant for four years, but the owner of the property wants to change that.
The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week discussed plans for a new, multi-tenant, mixed-use building for the former restaurant site at 6455 Owens Drive. The commission decided to move forward with the project, which will be heard by the city council on Nov. 5.
The proposed building spans approximately 11,000 square feet of the nearly 36,000 square foot lot. It would involve demolishing the former Denny’s building and removing 11 trees.
The potential for increasing area traffic was one of the commission’s concerns. Owens Drive and the surrounding Hopyard Road and Johnson Court are located in what city officials call a high-impact area, owing in part to the confluence of the three streets and the Chick-Fil-A drive-through on Johnson Court.
In response, the commission proposed several traffic-easing measures, such as installing a center median to divide Owens Drive, restricting parking to the rear of the proposed building, and restricting new drive-through businesses in the area.