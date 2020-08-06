Two new members and three incumbents have been elected to new three-year terms on the board of trustees for the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.
The two new trustees are Nina Hourel, director of business services at Hively, a children and family social services provider, and Dr. Chirag Pandya, medical director for respiratory care and the Intensive Care Unit at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare.
PA Chad Anderson, a physician assistant at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford School of Medicine, Larry King, West Coast managing partner for the law firm Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer, and Brad Kinney, owner of Brad Kinney Productions and a pastor at Southwest Church in Indian Wells, were reelected to the 12-member volunteer board.
The foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on improving health care in the Tri-Valley.