Dr. Erica Pan — one of the key figures in the Bay Area’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — is leaving her post as Alameda County’s interim health officer and joining the California Department of Public Health in a new leadership position.
Pan, 49, of Oakland was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 29 as the California State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director for the Center for Infectious Diseases at the California Department of Public Health.
Alameda County’s health department joined five other Bay Area public health departments on March 16 with coordinated shelter-in-place orders to combat the spread of COVID-19, well ahead of similar restrictions at the state level. She served as one of the leading health officials in determining and executing decisions for the county during the crisis. One recent study at the University of California Berkeley suggests the early lockdown measures significantly decreased the number of COVID-19 cases. To view the study, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Study.
Pan served as interim health officer with the Alameda County health department since July 2018. Prior to that, she served for more than eight years as a director for Alameda County health department’s communicable disease control and prevention department.
She also worked as an attending physician in pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital & Research Center in Oakland since 2012, and as a clinical professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco since 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Pan served as director of public health emergency preparedness and response at the San Francisco health department in 2011, and from 2004 to 2010, was chosen as director of the Bioterrorism and Infectious Disease Emergencies Unit. Pan trained as a medical epidemiologist at the San Francisco Department of Public Health from 2003 to 2004.
She earned a doctor of medicine and a master of public health from the Tufts University School of Medicine. The state position does not require Senate confirmation and pays a base salary of $250,000 per year.