Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will mandate three-week stay-at-home orders for regions where the ICU capacity falls below 15%.
The state is broken into five regions: Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
Alameda County falls into the Bay Area region, which Newsom stated is projected to fall below the 15% ICU capacity in mid- to late December.
This order would entail the closure of bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barber shops. The entities that may remain open are schools that have received waivers, critical infrastructure, retail (20% capacity), and restaurants for take-out and delivery only; outdoor dining would end.
All nonessential travel in the state is restricted.