On Sunday, September 22, Niles Canyon Road will close to allow full access to hikers, runners and bicyclists in the 3rd Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll. Automobiles will be barred from a stretch of Niles Canyon Road, between Mission Boulevard in Fremont and Main Street in Sunol, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (From 7 to 8 a.m., the road will be open to bicyclists only.)
The event also raises awareness about a proposed new public trail through the scenic canyon. Alameda County Supervisors Scott Haggerty and Richard Valle have been leaders in the push for a Niles Canyon recreation trail. Event participants will have the chance to discuss proposals to enhance public access to Niles Canyon with staff from Alameda County and the East Bay Regional Park District. A 2017 project study suggested that a 10-foot-wide paved pathway running mostly along the north side of Niles Canyon Road would be the preferred way to enhance access to the canyon for pedestrians, bicyclists and possibly equestrians. An in-depth environmental review of the trail proposal is now being planned, with the study expected to begin sometime next year.
Organizers of this year’s Stroll and Roll are preparing for as many as 10,000 people to participate.
To learn more, visit www.84strollroll.com.