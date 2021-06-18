The California Automotive Retailing Group, based in Dublin and owned by Inder and Jessie Dosanjh, broke ground May 27 on a new 32,000-square-foot Nissan dealership on the city’s east side.
One of the largest automotive dealers in Northern California, the family-owned business currently has 16 dealerships in Dublin, Concord, San Leandro, Fremont, Gilroy, and Seaside, selling Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, and Infiniti products.
Executives from Nissan USA, based in Tennessee, attended the groundbreaking.