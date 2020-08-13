In 1963, Attorney Albert Horn was instrumental in the founding of The Independent. He asked to share this statement with The Independent's readers.
When Adolph Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, when the Nazi Military finally signed an unconditional surrender on May 7, 1945, we in the western world gave a great sigh of relief as we believed that the evil of fascism had died forever and would not raise its ugly head ever again and certainly not in the USA. But many events in the last number of weeks have caused me to worry greatly that Abraham Lincoln's challenge to us is in jeopardy and that Mr. Trump does not believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Why am I so concerned? I am a 94-year-old WWII U.S. Army Veteran, and a retired attorney who was born in Germany and saw the rise of Nazism there. I am a lifelong conservative and until 2016, have always voted in presidential elections for the Republican candidate, but no more. I did not and cannot vote for President Trump who has in many ways shown his unfitness for his high office and his desire to follow the fascist playbook to retain his office. He and his supporters use the techniques of people such as Mussolini and Hitler to gain and hold power. He also seems to have an affinity for despots such as Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Putin of Russia, and Erdogan of Turkey.
Abraham Lincoln, in his famous Gettysburg Address, gave us both present and future wakeup calls when he said, "It is for us the living (not only in 1863 but now in 2020) ... to be dedicated here to the unfinished work for which they who fought here have thus so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."