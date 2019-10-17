Neither Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory nor the Livermore campus of Sandia National Laboratories suffered power outages last week, the two labs reported.
The local laboratories were queried about the possibility following reports that PG&E's regional power shutdown had damaged experiments at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of California at Berkeley.
An E&E News article re-published in both Scientific American and Nature, a prominent science journal, said that some experiments on the Berkeley campus and at the Berkeley Laboratory were lost when refrigeration shut off.
Nothing of the sort occurred at the two Livermore facilities, which had continuous power throughout the shutdown, laboratory representatives said.