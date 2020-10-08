The Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF) recently received $300,000 from the ALS CURE Project, a nonprofit organization founded by Mike Piscotty and his family.
The new funds will support physics-based modeling at Lawrence Livermore National Lab designed to identify the causal factors and biomarkers of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease.
Piscotty, an LLNL employee, lost his wife Gretchen to ALS in 2018. He and his sons, Stephen, Nick and Austin created the ALS CURE Project in her honor. The partnership between ALS CURE Project, LLNL and the Livermore Lab Foundation will bring world-class data analytics to this research initiative. There are currently no known biomarkers and very little is known about the disease. For more information, visit livermorelabfoundation.org or alscure.net.