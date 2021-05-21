Forty nonprofit organizations will receive $25,000 grants next fall for neighborhood improvement project chosen, in part, through online voting.
State Farm Insurance will accept the first 2,000 entries submitted nationwide, beginning June 2. The company will winnow the number down to 200 finalists before allowing the public to vote for its favorite projects from Aug. 18-27.
Members of the public will be able to vote up to 10 times per day during the 10-day period, with the winning entries announced in September.
Nonprofit organizations can download submission guidelines at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Last year, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.