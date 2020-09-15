Fuddruckers, the chain of monster burgers you build yourself, is not going out of business in Northern California.
The board of directors for Fuddruckers’ Houston-based parent company, Luby’s, voted on Sept. 8 to dissolve the company and pay out its stockholders, the company wrote in a statement. Only the shareholders for Luby’s Inc. need to approve the deal.
But that move won’t affect Fuddruckers restaurants owned by franchisees, including one family that owns the four Northern California locations in Concord, Dublin, Fairfield and Union City, including Fuddruckers Catering that operates throughout Northern California.
“This doesn’t affect us,” said owner George Almeida, who owns the four franchises and Fuddruckers Catering with his wife, Rebecca. “Our four locations and Fuddruckers Catering will continue operating as normal, or however you define normal during the pandemic.”
Concord, Dublin, Fairfield and Union City, have remain open during the pandemic. These locations have outside seating, in-store pick-up, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Along with offering the world’s greatest hamburgers, this year. Fuddruckers has been offering BBQ packs and launched Fudds on the Fly.
BBQ packs are sold at the restaurants and available for customers to enjoy Fuddruckers at home. They include Fuddruckers burgers, produce, all the fixings and fresh baked buns. Fudds on the Fly is a drive-thru in the Fairfield location operating during select weekends for restaurant goers to grab dinner on the run. They offer a limited menu and make it convenient for customers to pull up to the catering trailer and grab dinner without leaving their vehicle. Follow them on Instagram at instagram.com/fuddruckersnorcal for times and locations.
“The pandemic has been a real strain, but we are hopeful for the future,” Almeida said. “As soon as the State of California allows us to operate inside dining, we’re ready and can’t wait to get things back to normal.”
The Almeidas have owned and operated the Northern California Fuddruckers for more than 30 years and plan to be here for the next 30 years.
For more information, visit www.fuddruckerscaters.com.