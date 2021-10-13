PLEASANTON — The City of Pleasanton has received a preliminary application for the development of a five-story, mixed-use building planned for 4884 Harrison Street.
According to the notice of intent submitted by Encino-based AMG & Associates, LLC, the 48,000-square-foot building will include 3,000 square feet of retail space and 37 residential units near the Pleasanton Public Library. Of those, 30 units will be for lower income households, while the remaining seven units will be for moderate-income households.
“The project proposes to utilize streamlined review as allowed under California Senate Bill (SB) 35, and (the) State Density Bonus law that allows for concessions for project density, height, parking and other development standards based on affordability and transit proximity,” said Ellen Clark, Pleasanton’s director of community development, in an email to The Independent. “Once a formal application is received, the city will confirm its eligibility for processing under the criteria established by state law and review the application for conformance with all applicable objective design and development standards.”
Plans call for eight studio units, four one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. The project will have a floor area ratio (FAR) of 3.1. The city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) allows a maximum FAR of 1.25 based on the project’s mixed-use transitional designation. If the project qualifies under the State Density Bonus law, a concession on the higher 3.1 FAR value would be allowed.
Clark said the city is not required to take any action until a formal project request is filed. The timing for that request is unknown at this point. AMG, a land development company that specializes in the development of affordable and market-rate housing, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
While Pleasanton Vice Mayor Julie Testa said she feels there are positive aspects of the proposed project, she objects to the project’s location.
“We spent years on our downtown specific plan and really worked to incorporate the feedback that we received from our community about how they would like our historic downtown to evolve,” Testa said. “It was resounding that they did not want to lose the charm of our downtown, and they wanted to maintain the low-profile structures. It was pushing it to upzone to three stories in a lot of parts of downtown. This project does not fit in our downtown. I feel the project would be welcomed in many appropriate parts of Pleasanton, but this is not an appropriate location.”
Authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-11, and signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017, SB 35 was part of a package of housing bills intended to ease the state’s housing crisis. It tied a streamlined development approval process to a city’s performance against its Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) requirements.
“California is in a housing shortage due to decades of underproduction of housing at all income levels,” said Wiener when the legislation was signed into law. “Too often our cities aren’t taking their responsibility seriously to build housing for people who live and work in our communities, and this hits our lowest income residents the hardest.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development determines the total number of new homes a region needs to build and how affordable those homes need to be in order to meet the housing needs of people at all income levels. Within a region, each town, city and county receives responsibility for providing a share of the region’s housing needs. The share of housing assigned is the municipality’s RHNA number.
“A lot of municipalities struggle to hit their RHNA numbers, and it’s an important number for them to be able to hit, because it shows that we’re able to keep up with the growth in our cities,” said Caitlin Bigelow, CEO and co-founder of Maxable, a company that guides homeowners through planning, hiring and managing accessory dwelling unit projects. “That’s what municipalities have been struggling to do – build adequate housing. There’s more and more pressure being put on cities to hit these particular numbers. If you look across the state at all the municipalities, they don’t tend to be hitting their RHNA numbers very well.”
RHNA requirements are broken into very low-, low-, moderate- and above moderate-income categories. In the very low-income category, Pleasanton ranks highest in the county, but still has only built 32.1% of the 716 housing units assigned, according to data from 2015 through 2020. The city has completed 20% and 11.1% of the low- and moderate-income housing requirements, respectively, and has achieved 300.7% of the above moderate income housing requirements.
For municipalities not meeting their RHNA requirements, SB 35 only allows the municipality to approve or deny a development project based on the project’s adherence to the requirements of the legislation.
“SB 35 will retain local control for those cities that are producing their share of housing, but create a more streamlined path for housing creation in those cities that are blocking housing or ignoring their responsibility to build,” Wiener said in 2017. “SB 35 will result in more housing at all income levels, good-paying jobs to build that housing, and more accountability in creating the new homes our residents so badly need.”
Projects seeking approval under SB 35 bypass local zoning regulations. Additionally, projects that qualify under the California Density Bonus law can receive concessions on local development requirements. The Harrison Street project is not required to provide any parking because it is located within one-half mile of public transit, as allowed by Density Bonus Law. The developers have also noted concessions related to the project’s overall height, floor area ratio, front and side set back, and common open-space requirements.
“Pleasanton, of course, will not obstruct the existing statewide laws,” said Testa. “We will, of course, follow the requirements of these laws, which is why we need our residents to become familiar with the initiative to reset the state Constitution for local control, which states that land use and planning are local affairs.”