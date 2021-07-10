Nuclear Care Partners will host a free senior resource and benefits seminar for former Lawrence Livermore, Lawrence Berkeley, Sandia National Laboratory, and GE Vallecitos Nuclear Center workers, from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore.
The program will be presented by Nuclear Care Partners benefits specialist Laura Welsh and Jeff Katz, seniors real estate specialist from Legacy Real Estate.
Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits guidance and no-cost in-home care to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to their workplace exposure to radiation or toxic chemicals.
Registration is required by calling 925-344-6467.