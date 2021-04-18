Nuclear Care Partners, which provides services to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to workplace exposure to radiation or toxic chemicals, is marking National Nurses Week by recognizing local “Healthcare Heroes.”
Each week in May, the organization will select a worker nominated by the Tri-Valley community to be recognized on social media for their “incredible determination and kind hearts for service.”
National Nurses Week is May 6-12.
“This is just one small way we want to bring the community together and say thank you to those who continue to demonstrate such compassion and devotion to our nation’s healthcare industry,” said outreach manager Laura Welsh. “As our patients battle various chronic illnesses and cancer, putting them in the high-risk category for COVID-19, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated Healthcare Heroes across our country who are saving lives and keeping our patients and our communities safe.”
To nominate a Healthcare Hero, go to www.nuclearcarepartners.com/healthcareheroes.