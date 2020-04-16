An officer's body camera video showed it took about 25 minutes for Pleasanton officers to Taser and restrain a struggling and screaming vandalism suspect who was dead by the time he reached a hospital.
The video, published on YouTube last week, showed the last hour of 38-year-old Jacob Bauer's life — an hour that began with a calm confrontation with officers on a sidewalk Aug. 1, 2018, and escalated into a violent struggle that ultimately led to his death.
His parents have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Pleasanton Police Department. Their attorney Jayme Walker said the officers Bradlee Middleton and Jonathan Chin — along with four other involved officers — did not appropriately handle Bauer, who was mentally ill.
Walker said his parents contacted the Pleasanton Police Department at least four times previously, “pleading with them for help because Bauer was suffering a mental illness and having psychotic episodes.” Walker further noted each contact resulted in a police report. Middleton’s check with his dispatch center should have revealed the earlier reports of mental illness.
"Officers treated Bauer like he was a violent felon," Walker said. "They violently detained him, took him down to the ground and Tased him while he screamed in pain and muttered things that only a seriously mentally ill person would utter. As a result of the violent detention of Bauer Bauer, including using a Wrap device that caused serious stress on Bauer’s body, and then failing to attend to him immediately after he lost consciousness, Bauer Bauer died."
The video was apparently one of several that may be used in the lawsuit against the Pleasanton Police Department, but also was among the evidence reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office to exonerate the involved officers of any criminal wrongdoing.
In a report made public last month, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced that she concurred with her office’s investigation, which concluded the six officers involved used reasonable force in detaining Bauer and should not face criminal charges.
An Alameda County autopsy concluded that Bauer died from “his own ingestion of a toxic amount of methamphetamine,” and not from the officers’ use-of-force, which included restraints, a leg wrap and two shots from a Taser.
An independent autopsy by Bauer’s family concluded the opposite — that the officers’ tactics resulted in Bauer’s death and that the methamphetamine was a contributing factor.
The video shows how the confrontation between Middleton and Chin unfolded with Bauer. Recorded by Chin’s body camera, the video begins with the officers talking with people outside Raley’s Supermarket market on Sunol Road.
The officers were called there because Bauer had entered the store twice that day and behaved erratically. In his second visit to the market, Bauer growled, lifted a shopping cart to his chest and slammed it to the ground, the District Attorney’s Office report indicated. He wandered the store, talked loudly to himself, banged his cellphone on shelves and drank small amounts from 10 bottles he removed from shelves.
As officers spoke with store employees, one suggested they had an option to press vandalism charges, while witnesses noted they were scared Bauer would hurt someone.
Upon locating the pink-haired Bauer, officers began questioning him. Middleton told Bauer that he was stopped because he had created a disturbance, asked if Bauer was carrying anything illegal and if he had been drinking. Middleton was seen radioing his dispatch center with information about Bauer.
Bauer appeared to be staring straight ahead and not speaking when Middleton moved in to arrest him, reaching out to handcuff him. Bauer resisted.
“Calm down, calm down,” Middleton said as he tried to put Bauer’s arm behind his back. “Calm down, Bauer, calm down. Put your arm behind your back.”
Bauer, however, seemed confused and struggled. The officers then took the 274-pound man to the ground and continued to wrestle with him to handcuff him.
During the next several minutes, Middleton and Chin wrestled with Bauer. Additional officers joined them. One officer called for a Taser.
Bauer screamed as the clicking Taser stun gun was heard. The camera showed it pressed against Bauer’s body. The district attorney report identified Middleton as the officer applying it. The Taser appeared to have no effect.
After about 10 minutes, Bauer was handcuffed. He continued moaning. The officers called for a Wrap, a device that detains the feet and hands.
Over the next several minutes, as officers ordered Bauer to relax, he screamed repeatedly for help, saying the officers were attempting to rape and kill him. During this time, he also called out for “Mr. Trump” to help him and was heard saying, “They are trying to kill me.”
Twenty-one minutes in, Chin walked away as other officers continued to bind Bauer, and an ambulance arrived.
In a conversation with other officers during the incident, Chin said the Raley’s store did not want to press charges.
“Basically, we were going to detain him for the vandalism,” Chin said. “We each grabbed a hand and he didn’t want to go along with it … We decided to put him on the ground and the show was on.”
A few minutes later, as officers prepared to put Bauer on an ambulance gurney, a female paramedic or EMT told them she was going to sedate Bauer. He made no more sounds.
According to the district attorney’s report, Bauer’s face had turned blue and had no pulse when emergency personnel removed the mask. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the way to Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare medical center, where Bauer was pronounced dead.
The district attorney’s office concluded the officers had reason to detain Bauer for vandalism and to determine if he should be hospitalized for “assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.” O’Malley agreed with her investigators that the officers acted lawfully and that the use of restraints, Tasers, batons, hand strikes and other measures were reasonable.
Walker, however, said officers had no reason to detain or arrest Bauer and should have used de-escalation techniques.
“He died as a result of the actions of PPD and their failure to treat him like the mentally ill person that he was,” Walker said. “Police were contacted because he was acting erratically, talking to himself, and he took a few sodas off the shelf, drank some of them and set the sodas on the floor of the grocery store. This is not the kind of conduct that should result in a violent police altercation and the death of a 38-year-old mentally ill man.”