Alameda County — A corrections officer has been charged with sexually abusing two female inmates at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, telling the women he wanted to father their children and marry them, authorities said.
Ross Klinger, 36, of Riverside, who was arrested June 30, faces up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted of a single count of sexual abuse of a ward, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern California said in a news release.
According to a complaint unsealed after Klinger appeared in court, Klinger also engaged in sexual activity with an inmate at a federal facility in San Diego, the news release said.
Federal authorities alleged that from April to October 2020, while working in Dublin, Klinger repeatedly had sexual intercourse with one of the female inmates in a storage warehouse, and a second woman in a Conex box — a large storage container — on the campus while another inmate acted as lookout.
After transferring to the federal prison in San Diego, Klinger kept in touch with the first woman while using the alias “Juan Garcia.” Federal officials said he communicated with her through email and video visits, giving money to her mother and visiting her family, including her minor children, the news release said.
Prosecutors allege Klinger kept in touch with the second Dublin inmate after she was released to a halfway house through text messages and Snapchat. Klinger also visited the woman at a halfway house, where they had sex, and he proposed to her with a diamond ring.
Federal law makes it a crime for prison guards to engage in sexual and financial relationships with inmates under their authority.
“Prison officials are given great power over incarcerated individuals and are entrusted to use that power to ensure the care, safety and control of the people placed under the government’s supervision,” acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a statement. “The abuse of these powers echoes through the entire criminal justice system and threatens to compromise the public’s trust in the system’s legitimacy.”
The allegations, Hinds said, “describe a disturbing deviation from the responsibilities of correctional officers. Such an abuse of power will not be tolerated.”
Klinger made his first appearance before a federal judge June 30 in Southern California. His appearance in a Northern California courtroom has not been scheduled.
“Klinger took advantage of his role as an officer, entrusted to supervise inmates on behalf of the government, and instead displayed an egregious abuse of power,” said Craig Fair, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office. “The FBI will continue to work with our partners to investigate such violations of the law and hold those responsible accountable.”
Besides a term, Klinger could face a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release when he is freed, officials said.
A copy of the complaint was not immediately available on the federal Pacer website.