PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) has placed an officer on administrative leave while investigating the officer's social media posts, including one related to a pro-President Trump rally around Jan. 6, a published report said.
The officer, who was not identified in a Bay Area News Group report, was taken off duty after a post appeared to place the officer at a Sacramento rally on or near the same day Trump supporters staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. as the House and Senate counted electoral college votes to declare President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.
Pleasanton police declined to discuss the report with The Independent, but Chief David Swing issued a statement saying he was "unable to comment on the status of any personnel investigation for reasons of confidentiality and the law."
Swing added that the department is "honored and grateful to enjoy strong levels of trust and support from the Pleasanton community – whom we also hold in high regard.
"In order to maintain that trust, I expect each and every person on our team to conduct themselves in a way that is reflective of the values of our organization and community," Swing continued. "Those values include professionalism, dignity and respect for all people and cultures. If someone’s actions are incongruent with those values, we will take appropriate action to change behavior."
In its department policy manual, Pleasanton police allow officers to speak or post materials on social media as private citizens, unless it harms the department's professionalism or reputation. Although what the officer posted was not made public, among the provisions in the code that could be considered violations are "statements that indicate disregard for the law or the state or U.S. Constitution" and "Expression that demonstrates support for criminal activity."
Police departments across the nation are investigating officers who took part in the Washington D.C. insurrection. The Washington Post said departments are looking at officers' social-media posts as part of their probes.
The Independent sent an email to the Pleasanton Police Officers Association on Tuesday, but did not receive an immediate response.