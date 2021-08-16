Officials Cut Ribbon for New Facilities in Livermore Valley Open Campus

Livermore’s two national laboratories held a ribbon-cutting last week for a new office building and conference annex for their Livermore Valley Open Campus, where industrial representatives join forces with Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories staff to stimulate partnerships in fields like advanced computing, materials science and predictive biology.
The buildings aren’t quite ready for use but should be occupied by summer’s end, according to a statement by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA.) NNSA oversees the work at LLNL and Sandia and has been a partner in creating and operating the Open Campus.
The newly confirmed head of NNSA, former Sandian Jill Hruby, spoke about the importance of face-to-face Open Campus meetings between government and industry experts at a time when much is done remotely.
“Although we’ve discovered over the past 18 months that many things we used to do in an office can be done from home or other locations, most of us draw energy from the people around us,” she said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Face-to-face interactions allow us to engage in robust dialogue with colleagues, to sharpen our ideas and thinking, and to mentor and build trust among our work teams in ways that cannot be replicated across a computer screen.”
Other senior officials present included LLNL Director Kim Budil; Sandia’s Livermore director, Andy McIlroy; Congressional representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry McNerny; Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert; and Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner.
To McNerney, a mathematician with extensive experience in wind power, “Investing in science means investing in our workforce and our future. This (Livermore Valley Open Campus) facility will provide a space for scientific and entrepreneurial collaboration between the top minds from the labs and private industry. Our nation will be the beneficiary.”
Swalwell commented, “What happens within our labs protects our nation and keeps our scientific understanding and technology on the cutting edge. What happens at the Livermore Valley Open Campus translates that know-how into real-world applications that move our economy forward and improve our lives.
“These new spaces offer more opportunities for partnership with academia and industry, more chances for great minds to come together and collaborate on the ideas that will change our world for the better.”