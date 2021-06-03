LIVERMORE — A man killed with his dog May 21 in a house fire in Livermore has been identified as the 72-year-old resident, authorities said last week.
Felix Domondon was pulled from the 5 a.m. blaze in the 2400 block of Westminster Way when firefighters searched the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters who responded to the blaze that morning found a large volume of flames in the garage that had extended into the home, Livermore-Pleasanton Deputy Fire Chief Jason Solak said.
As firefighters worked to douse the flames, others rescued Domondon from inside. He was located in the living room, Solak said.
Firefighters provided first aid, but it was too late.
No one else was found inside. Fire crews found a dog that perished in the fire.
Sixteen firefighters took about 30 minutes to control the flames, which caused heavy damage to the residence. Damage was estimated at $400,000.
Solak said the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the home had functioning smoke detectors.