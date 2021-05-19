By Tony Kukulich
REGIONAL — On the heels of one of the most destructive fire seasons in California history, local fire agencies have declared the start of the 2021 fire season.
Drought conditions in Northern California caused by two consecutive winters of below average precipitation have upped the ante this year. As fire officials prepare their agencies for what is expected to be a long and difficult season, they are urging local residents to do the same.
“I think we need to be prepared this year for the neighborhoods that are susceptible for the public safety power shutoffs,” said Livermore - Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) interim-Fire Chief Joe Testa. “I think people need to be prepared for that to happen this year, and the people that live in high hazard areas need to have their properties prepared and also be prepared for the possibility of evacuation, if needed. We all need to be prepared for some smoky days in the Tri-Valley and hope that none of that comes true.”
The 2020 fire season saw the outbreak of six of the 10 largest fires ever to occur in California, according to Cal Fire data. In total, more than 4.2 million acres burned along with nearly 9,300 structures. Last year fires claimed the lives of 28 civilians and three firefighters. The most significant incident, the August Complex, burned over 1 million acres across six Northern California counties on its way to becoming the largest fire in state history.
Locally, the SCU Lighting Complex burned almost 400,000 acres and 222 structures in Alameda and four other counties, becoming the third largest wildfire on record in the state. That fire, sparked by lightning strikes in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, threatened the City of Livermore for a time.
“With the Del Puerto Canyon part of the SCU Lightning Complex, we were talking about and preparing to evacuate the south part of Livermore, if we had to,” Testa said. “Fortunately, it never came to that.”
Making predictions about the severity of any fire season is always tricky business. This year’s outlook is complicated by two opposing conditions both related to the relative lack of rain in the region this past winter. The scarcity of rain resulted in less growth of grasses and other vegetation that can feed wildland fires, potentially minimizing the amount of fuel available to any fire that is ignited. However, the fuel that is available is extraordinarily dry, particularly for this time of year.
“That’s what makes it difficult to predict what this fire season will look like,” said Joanna Leal, Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) public affairs manager. “Last year in Alameda County, we had the SCU Lightning Complex, which originated in Alameda County. It was a unique situation that we don’t regularly see, so it’s hard to predict what we’ll see if you look at years past. For the Alameda County Fire Department, we’re focusing on preparedness rather than predicting what the season will look like.”
As of the May 10 fire season start date, operational changes went into effect at the LPFD and the ACFD. They are intended to help both agencies get more resources fighting vegetation fires more quickly. Both agencies have increased their staffing and added a specialized wildland response engine called a Type 6 to many regular calls.
“A regular engine can’t go out to a wildland response,” Leal explained. “(With the Type 6), we can respond to something if it comes up while we’re out and about. We are well prepared to respond regardless of the situation. We’re prepared to go as soon as that call comes in.”
Now is the time for homeowners to prepare for the wildland fire season, particularly those who live in urban-rural interface zones, said Testa. Fires that devastated Santa Rosa in 2017; Vacaville last year starkly illustrated how vulnerable homes in those zones can be to wildfire.
“There’s a really great website – readyforwildfire.org – that has really user-friendly information for folks that don’t necessarily know all of the lingo,” Leal said. “It’s really simplified to the amount of defensible space you should have around your home or other structures; building materials that you can use to protect your home; and some of the things to be aware of where fire can get in, like a laundry vent. It has a ton of information. They also have resources in Spanish. It also goes into how to be prepared if you have to be evacuated, and some of the things to think about in those situations.”
Cal Fire reports that as of May 9 there have been 1,812 reported fires in California that have burned 9,392 acres in the state this year. That represents 653 more fires and 7,736 more acres that burned over the same period last year.
“We've seen increasingly devastating fires over the last several years, which are likely to only continue to worsen,” said Alameda County District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley. “We all need to do our part and I encourage residents to clear brush and potential fire hazards from your property, have an evacuation plan in place, and remember to check in on those vulnerable members of our community should disaster strike."