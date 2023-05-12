Olympians
The Livermore-Granada Boosters were organized in 1949 by a group of former Livermore High School athletes, former students, and civic-minded businessmen to foster and stimulate scholarship and athletics in the community high school. This group felt that good students, active in athletics, were a nucleus of future good citizens, with qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit.

In 1958, the Boosters instituted the Olympian Award to honor male scholar-athletes from Livermore High School. In 1966, the award was expanded to include newly opened Granada High School. Since 1979, the Livermore-Granada Boosters honor one male and one female scholar-athlete from each high school with the Olympian Award.