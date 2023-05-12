The Livermore-Granada Boosters were organized in 1949 by a group of former Livermore High School athletes, former students, and civic-minded businessmen to foster and stimulate scholarship and athletics in the community high school. This group felt that good students, active in athletics, were a nucleus of future good citizens, with qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit.
In 1958, the Boosters instituted the Olympian Award to honor male scholar-athletes from Livermore High School. In 1966, the award was expanded to include newly opened Granada High School. Since 1979, the Livermore-Granada Boosters honor one male and one female scholar-athlete from each high school with the Olympian Award.
This year the Boosters have selected twelve finalists. Four winners will receive a $2,500 scholarship, and eight finalists will receive a $750 scholarship. All twelve finalists receive an Olympian Finalist Award Plaque.
Team award are presented to the outstanding male and female athlete leaders on each varsity team.
THE FOLLOWING ARE THIS YEAR'S FINALISTS.
OLYMPIAN SCHOLARSHIP FINALISTS
SAMANTHA CALLAHAN – Samantha is a senior at Granada High School with a weighted GPA of 4.4. Samantha participated four years in volleyball receiving four varsity letters. In volleyball, Samantha served as team captain for 3 years, received East Bay All League (EBAL) Honorable Mention awards, and All-NorCal award. Samantha will continue her volleyball career at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo while she studies Biology.
ALEXANDRA MELLO - Alexandra is a senior at Granada High School with a weighted GPA of 4.12. Alexandra participated four years in softball and two years water polo receiving six varsity letters. In water polo, Alexandra served two years as team captain and was selected Defensive player of the year. In softball, she was voted Defensive Player of the Year twice, East Bay All League 2nd team (2021), East Bay All League 1st team (2022), NCS 2nd team (2021), NCS 1st team (2022) and selected pitcher of the year. Alexandra’s club softball team is ranked #1 in NorCal and 25 nationally. Alexandra will continue playing softball while she attends the University of Hawaii to study biomedical sciences.
ALEXA PLETSCHETTE - Alexa is a Granada High School senior with a GPA of 4.0. She earned four varsity letters while participating four years in basketball. Alexa served as team captain two years and received two MVP awards and the Coach’s award. She led her team to 2nd place in the NCS Division 1 playoffs, 6th in NCS Division, 20th in the North Coast Section and 60th in the California Division. The basketball team made Granada High School history as the first team to win a state playoff game and the first in 30 years to make it to NCS Division 1 Championship game. Alexa hopes to continue playing basketball at a four-year college where she will study Business with a minor in Marketing.
ANGELINA GUZMAN – Angelina is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA of 4.23. She has received four varsity letters in Cross Country and four in Track and Field. Angelina is among the top runners in EBAL and has helped her team qualify for the NCS and State meet championships. Her accomplishments include being selected to the First Team All-EBAL in Cross-Country in 2021 and Second team ALL-EBAL in 2019 and placing 42nd at the State Cross country championships. Her team awards include Livermore-Granada Team award in 2022, Track & Field Distance Runner award in 2022 and LHS Athlete of the Month in 2021. Her academic awards include Principals Honor Roll, Academic Block Letter and Academic Star Award and NCS Scholar Athlete. She has been involved in Girls Scouts and working on her Gold Award. Angelina will be attending UC Davis and major in Chemical Engineering
ZOE FRANKS – Zoe is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA of 4.1. She received four varsity letters in soccer. Her athletic accomplishments include receiving First team All-EBAL in soccer and helping her team to NCS playoffs. Zoe’s team honors include receiving MVP in soccer her senior year. She has served as team captain her junior and senior year. Her academic honors include Principals Honor Roll and NCS Scholar athlete awards. Her community service include volunteering in the medical field to help support Pleasanton Covid clinics and Sunol Memory care. Zoe plans to continue her soccer career at UC Santa Barbara and major in Biology.
ALIZABETH RUIZ- Alizabeth is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA of 4.2. She earned four varsity letters in Softball. Her athletic accomplishments include All-EBAL First Team in 2022 and All-EBAL Honorable Mention in 2021. Alizabeth is among the top players in the area ranked 34th by West Coast Preps. Her team awards include being named team captain her junior and senior year, varsity Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, and was named New Player of the Year in 2021. Her academic awards include Principals Honor Roll and NCS Scholar Athlete all four years. She is involved in several school activities including the student leadership and has volunteered and supports Livermore Girls Softball Association and her church. Alizabeth will be continuing her softball career at CSU San Marcos and major in Psychology.
OLYMPIAN SCHOLARSHIP FINALISTS
ERIK ANDERSON – Erik is a Granada High School senior with a weighted GPA of 3.69. Erik received six varsity letters participating four years in Wrestling and 4 years in football. A devesting injury his junior year did not deter Erik from success as he 4th place East Bay All League (2022), 6th place NCS (2022), 2nd place NCS (2023), qualified to compete at State, ranked top 24 in CIF and placed 6th at the North Coast Championships. Erik will continue to wrestle while attending Western Colorado University to study Mechanical Engineering.
JACK DAVIS – Jack is a senior at Granada High with a weighted GPA of 4.3. At Granada, Jack participated four years on both the water polo and swim teams receiving eight varsity letters. In water polo, Jack served as team captain, was nominated twice as Offensive Player of the year, and received All League Honorable Mention. In swimming, Jack placed 2nd in the 200 medley relay and 2nd in the 400 freestyle relay at EBAL, and 15th place in the 200 freestyle, 7th place in the 200 medley relay, and 4th place in the 400 freestyle relay at North Coast Sections (NCS). Jack plans to attend a four-year university and study mechanical engineering.
JACK HENDRICK – Jack is a senior at Granada High School with a weighted GPA of 3.0. Jack competed in four years of swimming for GHS earning him four varsity letters. Jack was an EBAL finalist for the 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Medley Relay, and 400 Free Relay, and NCS finalist for the 200 Free, 500 Free and 400 Free Relay. In addition, Jack was a State Finalist and placed 4th place in the 500 Free. He was a 2-time member of the NISCA All American Swim Team, was the Pacific Swimming’s “Male Swimmer of the Year” finalist, placed 6th in the 800 Free and 8th in the 1650 at the Winter Junior Nationals. Jack will be attending UC Santa Barbara while he continues his swimming career while studying Biology.
ASHTON BASWELL - Ashton is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA 3.95. He earned three varsity letters in football. His accomplishments include being selected All-EBAL Lineman his junior and senior year. He was as one of the Top 15 All-San Francisco Bay Area Lineman by West Coast Preps. His team awards include varsity team captain and Lineman of the year. His academic awards include Principals Honor, NCS Scholar Athlete and received National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholarship for Alameda County. He has volunteered and been involved with the Challenger Baseball League and Granada Little League. Ashton will continue his football career at Chadron State College in Nebraska and major in Business Finance.
OWEN OMWEG– Owen is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA of 4.4. He has three varsity letters in basketball and one varsity letter in track. In basketball Owen was named All-EBAL Honorable Mention in 2022 and 2023. In track he was a two-time NCS qualifier. His team awards include team captain in basketball his junior and senior year and received the Cowboy Award. His academic awards include Principals Honor Roll all four years, Gold Star Award, and awards in Mathematics and Science. He has volunteered with Open Heart Kitchen, Next Level Sports and has been part of the LHS Link Crew. Owen will attend UC Santa Barbara and study Environmental Sciences.
DALTIN SILVA- Daltin is a Livermore High School senior with a weighted GPA of 3.9. He earned four varsity letters in wrestling and two varsity letters in football. In wrestling he is a 3-time NCS qualifier and placed 5th at NCS in 2023 and was among the top state wrestlers in 2021, 22 and 23. He was All-EBAL Second Team his senior year,
All-EBAL Honorable Mention his junior year, undefeated his sophomore year and placed 5th at league his freshman year. In football, he was ALL-EBAL Second team and helped his team qualify to NCS playoffs. Daltin’s team awards include team captain for both football and wrestling in 2022 and 2023 and received Defensive MVP Coaches award. Daltin has volunteered at Sunol Memory Care, Cornerstone, and Young Life and has helped with LHS Link crew. His academic awards include Principals Honor Roll, Academic Letterman and NCS Scholar athlete. Daltin plans to attend a four-year university and study exercise science.