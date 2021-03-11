LIVERMORE — Objections to a possible expansion of the Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK) have surfaced, with rumblings of discontent present at city council meetings throughout the Tri-Valley. A new group has formed to oppose it.
Since the Livermore Airport Commission approved KaiserAir’s development plans on Feb. 8, Pleasanton resident Kamal Aggarwal teamed up with an advocacy group of Tri-Valley residents calling itself Say No to Livermore Airport Expansion. KaiserAir would add Boeing 737s to the LVK runway.
While David Decoteau, the former airport manager, stated that KaiserAir estimates two aircraft would conduct two landings and two takeoffs per week, Aggarwal's group cites concerns that once the expansion is built, it will not be legally possible to place a cap on the number of flights. Several public speakers have dialed into public meetings at city councils around the Tri-Valley to voice dismay over the noise impact.
Woerner said at a city council meeting this week that the council does not yet have an application. He asked City Manager Marc Roberts for a timeline, should the application appear before the planning commission.
“The first thing we have to do is see what’s actually in the application,” Roberts said. “Assuming that the app follows what’s been preliminarily discussed, then those items – the development portion of the project – would need an environmental review. Depending on the nature of that environmental review, that would take between four and 12 months to complete. And at the conclusion of that environmental review, then it would go to the planning commission for review of the physical improvements."
However, Roberts said that until staff receives an application, he can’t provide a better time frame.
KaiserAir currently owns three 737s under a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airline certificate that allows it to operate scheduled passenger service. It flies regular weekly service from Oakland International Airport to Kona, Hawaii. It also runs private charters and operates fixed base operator (FBO) businesses at Oakland International Airport and the Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa.
The main purpose of its proposed 45-acre facility in Livermore is to house and maintain KaiserAir’s fleet of jets, relocate its corporate offices from the Oakland airport, and to run a full-service FBO business, the company and city officials have said.
Based upon revenue projections, the ground lease would net the Airport Enterprise Fund approximately $286,944 per year. Over the term of a 45-year lease (35-years with two five-year options), an estimated net revenue of $12,912,480 is anticipated. In addition, fuel flowage fees — a charge for every gallon of fuel pumped — would result in over $100,000 additional revenue to the airport fund per year. The development would also increase enterprise fund revenues through landing fees. The additional revenue would be used to enhance and improve airport facilities.
Prior to submitting a proposal, KaiserAir and city officials said a test run was conducted with one of the company’s 737s, and that no noise complaints from the community were registered.
Decoteau further stated that noise level readings were taken in residential areas east and west of the runway; both readings were in the low 80 decibel range, according to meeting minutes from the Nov. 16 Livermore Airport Commission meeting. According to an LVK aircraft study posted on the city’s airport noise management page, Livermore’s adopted Noise Element states that a noise exposure up to 60 decibels DNL (over a day-night average sound level in a 24-hour period) is considered “normally acceptable” for residential construction. A noise exposure up to 70 decibels DNL is considered to be “conditionally acceptable” for residential construction. The Noise Element does not differentiate between airports and other noise sources.
The San Jose International Airport, however, must not generate noise levels in excess of 89 decibels when taking off or landing with the exception of emergencies.
Rob Guerra, senior vice president and chief pilot of KaiserAir, acknowledged the company operates 737s, but said there are no plans to introduce scheduled commercial passenger flights to Livermore. On the issue of noise, Guerra told airport commissioners that his company operates within noise parameters set by the FAA.
Aggarwal, a resident of the Pleasanton Meadows neighborhood a few miles from the airport, responded to say that the absence of complaints for the KaiserAir noise test carries little weight.
“I’m not sitting outside 24 hours a day monitoring air traffic and noise levels,” said Aggarwal. “That whole idea, that ‘we did a study and no one complained’ is like saying ‘we lit a firecracker and no one complained.’”
The Independent requested from the airport a description of the KaiserAir 737 noise test, the test results, and basic flight track data, such as the weight of the aircraft and flight path over the Tri-Valley.
In response to a public records request, the City of Livermore, which owns the airport, stated there is no documentation of the flight pattern, weight of the aircraft or recorded noise level readings.
According to the Livermore staff, the 737 arrived on Jan. 29, 2020, at 1:27 p.m. and departed the same day at 2:26 p.m. Airport staff members recalled a noise meter east of the airfield near Isabel Boulevard reaching the mid-80s on landing. On departure, another city staff member recalled a noise reading on takeoff at around 85 decibels.
The standard departure procedure for takeoff from Runway 25R in Livermore requires a straight heading to the west until reaching an altitude of 1,200, then turning right and heading north, usually around El Charro Road, above populated areas in Dublin, and then toward the Altamont.
Videos of the takeoff provided by the City of Livermore appear to show the jet turning before reaching 1,200 feet in elevation. One video clip taken from the San Francisco Premium Outlets shows the jet banking a hard right and circling back toward Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve toward Los Vaqueros Reservoir. Based on footage from the video, permanent municipal noise monitors, homes and apartments in Dublin were not near the plane's flight path.
Say No to Livermore Airport Expansion posted a petition on the website change.org, asking Livermore to reject the proposed airport expansion and to revamp its safety and noise abatement policies. The petition had nearly 3,000 signatures from residents around the Tri-Valley at press time.
The Sierra Club Tri-Valley Group executive committee this week passed a resolution opposing the expansion, citing concerns about safety, noise and air pollution.
Federal law places severe limitations on Livermore’s ability to restrict the use and operation of the airport, and airspace above the city. Still, opponents to the expansion argue the city retains power to regulate the development proposal and the project should require a rigorous environmental review process.
To learn more about Kaiser Air, visit https://www.kaiserair.com. To learn more about Say No to Livermore Airport Expansion, visit https://www.livermoreairportnoise.org.