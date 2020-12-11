The State of California has reversed its health order regarding the use of outdoor playgrounds. While indoor playgrounds and recreation sites remain closed, outdoor playgrounds will be reopened, but visitors must comply with certain requirements:
- Face masks worn over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older, with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use.
- Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit has been reached.
- Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart.
- Families should consider visiting playgrounds on different times or days to avoid wait times and potentially crowded areas.
- No eating or drinking is allowed in playground area in order to ensure face masks are worn at all times.
- Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.
- Elderly persons or those with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.
- Limit visit to 30 minutes per day when others are present.