LIVERMORE — At a special meeting held Monday this week, the Livermore City Council learned that the fiscal impact of the pandemic is about a $20 million loss.
Doug Alessio, administrative services director, presented the proposed financial plan for fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 and FY 2022-23. He laid out a chart of figures that captured a portion of the last fiscal year, all of this fiscal year and the next two fiscal years to showcase the impact of COVID-19.
In terms of lost revenue, sales taxes took the biggest hit, with a budget projection loss of $18.2 million; hotel taxes went down $8.1 million. Expenses in the form of local business grants, employee overtime, personal protective equipment, facility improvements, business conditional use permitting, staffing, and housing and human services accounted for another drop of $6.4 million.
The city received federal funding through the pandemic through the CARES Act in the amount of $1.1 million. The salary savings amounted to $2.3 million. The city is also expecting an additional stimulus check through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was projected to be $10.8 million. However, Alessio announced during the meeting that he had learned the ARPA funding has been revised to $9.7 million. Adjusting for the loss of $1.1 million in grant funding, the total impact from the pandemic is nearly $20 million.
Mayor Bob Woerner asked how Livermore will deal with the loss. Alessio called it a “foregone opportunity,” as staff originally thought the city would have a general fund reserves balance at the end of this period of about $4.5 million, but it will only be about a half million. To adjust, he said that the city typically places about $2 million a year into the infrastructure replacement reserve; about $6 million now won’t go into that reserve.
“We were also planning to make significant investments into stormwater projects, roughly $5 million worth of projects that will have to be postponed or funded with other revenue sources,” Alessio said.
He further added that the city will hold off on a number of smaller projects. Alessio spelled out the long-term concerns in need of monitoring to be stormwater mandates, infrastructure and pension costs.
Bob Vinn, city engineer, then led the presentation on the proposed capital improvement plan (CIP) for FY 2021-23. Of the recommended projects, 42% of the $152.5 million in the CIP would go toward downtown revitalization, with the next largest chunk (19%) going toward wastewater. Other CIP projects include water, airport, transportation and infrastructure, trails, traffic control, street maintenance, storm drains, public safety, public buildings, and parks and beautification.
The council directed staff to bring back the final operating budget and final CIP for consideration at a June meeting.
“The pandemic was a major hit to us,” said Woerner. “And I want to thank staff and everyone for responding well and for figuring out how we can manage going forward.”